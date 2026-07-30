Vietnamese students join international cybersecurity camp in Russia

Vietnamese students take part in Positive Hack Camp 2026. Photo: VNA

The two-week program, running from July 27 to August 9, is organized by Positive Technologies and Positive Education with support from Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media. This year’s camp has attracted more than 70 students from 20 countries.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Alexander Shoitov said international cooperation in cybersecurity helps countries strengthen digital resilience and fosters long-term partnerships in information technology and cybersecurity.



Now in its third edition since its launch in 2024, Positive Hack Camp has become a recognized platform for developing cybersecurity talent. Participants receive hands-on training in cyberattack simulation, infrastructure security assessment, network traffic analysis and vulnerability detection through 30 practical sessions led by Russian cybersecurity experts and international mentors.



Vietnam is represented by students from Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Viet-Hung Industrial University and Swinburne Vietnam. They were selected from more than 800 applicants worldwide.



The Vietnamese participants said strong technical knowledge alone was not enough, as proficiency in English language was also essential for collaborating with peers from Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America to tackle global cybersecurity challenges.



For Lo Hai Long, a final-year student at Hanoi University of Science and Technology who is already working in the information security sector, the opportunity to improve technical skills and connect with talented young cybersecurity professionals from around the world made the journey to Moscow worthwhile.



Beyond technical training, the programme also offers cultural activities and visits to Moscow’s landmarks, giving participants opportunities to strengthen international exchanges while building professional networks./.