A performace at the Vietnamese students' Tet celebration event in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)



Nearly 100 Vietnamese students, along with some international ones, representatives from the Khmer-Vietnam Association, and Vietnamese agencies and businesses in Cambodia, participated in a programme celebrating the 2024 Lunar New Year festival (called Tet in Vietnamese) at the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) on January 13 evening.



Speaking at the event organised by the Vietnamese student group in Cambodia, Minister Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy Ngo Van Tuat acknowledged the group’s practical contributions to the countries’ joint events.



Tuat also expressed gratitude to the Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sport and RUPP for supporting and training of many generations of Vietnamese students over the years, contributing to further strengthening the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.



He called on Vietnamese students to strive for self-improvement and overcome all difficulties and challenges to successfully fulfill their study missions and their role connecting the two nations.



On the occasion, the diplomat presented certificates of merit to individuals with outstanding academic and social work achievements in 2023./.