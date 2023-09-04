Vietnamese students’ camp held in Russia

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Russia organised a summer camp for over 300 Vietnamese students on September 2-3 in Kaluga province, providing an opportunity for participants to strengthen solidarity and exchanges.

The event was held again after a four-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, secretary of the youth union in Russia Nguyen Viet Linh said that with the theme "Train of the Times 2023", the camp was expected to help participants have a right view of the development goal, and strive to make themselves adaptive to the trend of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

On behalf of Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, Minister Counselor Le Quang Anh expressed his hope that Vietnamese students will become more and more mature, contributing to the building of the homeland and enhancing the friendship between Vietnam and Russia.

Do Xuan Hoang, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Russia, said the students sharing the same origin should work together to contribute to their homeland.

At the camp, students joined a fashion show, a music performance, and a play which showed their love and pride for the homeland and their youth aspirations in the new era./.