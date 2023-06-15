Vietnamese researchers honoured in France

Two Vietnamese researchers have been bestowed by the French Academy of Sciences and the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research with a scientific cooperation award in recognition of their contributions to cooperation projects with France.



The awardees are Tran Quang Hoa, a lecturer at the Hue University of Education and Hoang Thi Giang from the Vietnam Agricultural Genetics Institute.

The joint project of Hoa and Professor Marc Chardin, an expert at the French Institute of Scientific Research and a lecturer at the Sorbonne University, refers to studies of theoretical mathematics while the joint project of Giang and Professor Stéphane Jouannic of the French Institute for Development Research focuses on in finding genes and genetic characteristics of high-quality rice varieties which are adaptive to climate change.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondents in Paris, Professor Marc Chardin expressed his pleasure to receive the award, saying that it allows him to continue nurturing cooperation with the research group of the Hue University as well as other universities in Vietnam.

According to Francis-André Wollman, Vice President in charge of International Cooperation of the French Academy of Sciences, the study related to rice genes is highly appreciated not only for the effective collaboration between his academy and the Vietnam Agricultural Genetics Institute in the field of research and training but also has practical values, adding that it will be the foundation for exploring rice varieties that are able to withstand heat, drought and floods and effectively promote Vietnam's rice resources./.