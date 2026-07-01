Vietnamese rescuers recover 11 earthquake victims from rubble in Venezuela

The body of a victim is recovered from the rubble and handed over to Venezuelan authorities. Photo: Phi Hung/VNA

After hours of intensive work, they successfully recovered the bodies of 11 victims from the rubble and handed them over to Venezuelan authorities. The team also established an additional emergency medical station, providing treatment for 26 residents in the affected area.



The rescue force, comprising personnel from the Vietnam People's Army and the Vietnam People's Public Security force, together with specialised equipment, was deployed in different directions in coordination with the Venezuelan side.



Team members also actively conducted searches at locations surrounding their assigned areas whenever they received specific requests for assistance from victims’ families.



Over June 29–30, the Vietnamese delegation delivered humanitarian aid supplies to Venezuela, including 35 tonnes of emergency rations, 2 tonnes of canned meat, four generators, 500 tents, 10 large relief shelters, 50,000 rolls of medical bandages, and medicines.



To date, Vietnam is among 30 countries that have dispatched rescue teams to Venezuela to support ongoing search-and-rescue operations following the devastating earthquakes./.