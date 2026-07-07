Vietnamese rescuers awarded "Hero of Venezuela" medal

Authorised by the Government of Venezuela, Lieut. Col. Raul Serrano Chacon from the Command of the Presidential Guard presents the first-class medal to the team and the second-class medal to its individual members. Photo: VNA



Authorised by the Government of Venezuela, Lieutenant Colonel Raul Serrano Chacon from the Command of the Presidential Guard, who is coordinator of the Vietnamese rescue and relief delegation, presented the first-class medal to the team and the second-class medal to its individual members at a ceremony on July 6 (local time).



The decoration honours the bravery, dedication and humanitarian spirit of the Vietnamese rescuers, who have risked their lives and overcome difficult conditions to assist people in the earthquake-hit areas.



Now in its sixth day of field operations – more than 10 days after the disasters struck, the Vietnamese rescue and relief team remains steadfast and highly determined despite immense pressure in a severely contaminated and debris-filled environment. Racing against time, the team has deployed multiple search units to recover the bodies of 57 victims while also helping relocate and return many personal belongings to local residents.



In addition to search and rescue efforts, the team has visited and supported around 500 families who lost their homes and are facing severe hardship. They have distributed emergency relief supplies to local residents, including more than 360 kilograms of canned meat, 100 cartons of milk, nearly 50 boxes of instant noodles, as well as large quantities of blankets and protective clothing.



The timely deployment, strong sense of responsibility and practical assistance provided by the Vietnamese team have helped local communities surmount the aftermath of the disaster while further strengthening the traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Venezuela.



On July 3, through Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez sent a letter of gratitude and presented the "Hero of Venezuela" medal to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam./.