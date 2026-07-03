Vietnamese rescue mission recovers 30 bodies in Venezuela

Vietnamese military and police rescue personnel coordinate in searching for earthquake victims. Photo by courtesy/VNA

The forces widened the search zone following pleas from victims’ families, pulling seven more bodies from the rubble. They also worked with local authorities to identify and hand over 12 locations where victims are suspected to remain buried. The mission has so far recovered a total of 30 bodies from collapsed structures.

A Vietnamese military medical unit continued to offer free checkups and medicines to local residents.

Maj. Gen. Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Rescue and Salvage Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and head of the mission, said Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the VPA General Staff and Deputy Minister of National Defence, sent a message commending the team’s dedication to relief operations in Venezuela.

Cuong urged the mission to build on its achievements and keep fulfilling its noble international duties, saying that the effort vividly reflects the Vietnamese Party and State's foreign policy while lifting the country’s reputation and standing in global disaster response. He also underscored the strong traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Venezuela.

Also on the same day, Ty led a Vietnamese mission to meetings with search and rescue teams from Cuba and Türkiye. Also present were Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My, Vietnamese Defence Attaché to Venezuela Col. Vu The Trung, and staff from the Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché Office.

The Vietnamese side shared experience in tackling non-traditional security challenges with their Cuban and Turkish counterparts, focusing on earthquake response. The Cuban side expressed pride in the fraternal solidarity with Vietnam./.