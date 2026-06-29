Vietnamese professionals, students' association in US unveils new development strategy

The launch of the new version of the Association of Vietnamese Professionals and Students in the US (VPS 2.0) is held virtually. Photo published by VNA

The new vision, known as VPS 2.0, is built on three core principles: creating value for the community, promoting decentralised leadership, and empowering individuals and teams to drive positive impact. A key feature is the establishment of an Advisory Council, bringing together prominent leaders and experts from the fields of diplomacy, academia and business and the community to provide strategic guidance for the association.

Speaking at the recent virtual launching ceremony of VPS 2.0, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung said the new vision aligns closely with the growing scope of the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which increasingly emphasises science and technology, high-tech industries, innovation, and the digital economy, alongside traditional pillars of cooperation.

It also supports Vietnam’s national development strategy, which places science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation at the centre of growth; recognises overseas Vietnamese professionals as a strategic resource; and prioritises stronger global networks of Vietnamese intellectuals and experts to help promote Vietnam’s values and standing internationally.

The launching ceremony attracted nearly 600 participants, including diplomats, academics, entrepreneurs, technology and healthcare professionals, and community leaders from the US, Vietnam and other countries. Alongside its organisational restructuring, VPS introduced a series of strategic initiatives focusing on leadership development, career mentoring, professional networking, scientific research and innovation.

Another key milestone was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between VPS and the Innovation Centre of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City to promote cooperation in research, innovation, higher education and high-quality human resource development. The agreement is expected to expand networking opportunities for students, researchers, businesses and professionals in both countries.



At the event, VPS also launched a fundraising campaign to strengthen its operational capacity, support leadership development and student programmes, expand mentoring initiatives, enhance professional networking and implement new projects aimed at deepening Vietnam–US ties.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent, Dr Huynh The Du, President of the VPS Executive Board, said the transition to VPS 2.0 is designed to meet the requirements of the digital era and global integration. The association is shifting from a traditional operating model to an integrated knowledge network that optimises collaboration in career development, scientific research and entrepreneurship between Vietnam and the US.

Looking ahead, VPS 2.0 will focus on four strategic pillars: developing specialised knowledge networks, promoting innovation and technology applications, nurturing and supporting talents, and advancing Vietnamese culture globally, particularly in the US./