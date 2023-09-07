Vietnamese PM meets with US Vice President

At their meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, both leaders expressed their delight to meet each other for the third time within two years.



PM Chinh hailed the US Vice President’s contributions to the bilateral relationship, particularly her support for the COVID-19 vaccine supply to the Vietnamese people.



He expressed his hope to meet with Vice President Harris again in the coming time to concretise high-level agreements in order strengthen the Vietnam-US ties intensively, effectively and practically.



Vietnam is coordinating with the US to prepare for US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to the Southeast Asian nation, PM Chinh said.



On this occasion, the PM congratulated the President, the Vice President and the people of the US on the positive outcomes in overcoming difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and obtaining solid socio-economic achievements over the past time.



For her part, Vice President Harris stressed the importance of President Biden’s State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, believing that it will mark a new milestone in the bilateral relations./.