Vietnamese PM meets with French President

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second, right) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 3rd UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France on June 9. (Photo: VNA)



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 3rd UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France on June 9 (local time), during which they showed their determination to further step up the bilateral relations.

Chinh emphasised that Macron’s recent state visit to Vietnam has given strong momentum to the Vietnam–France comprehensive strategic partnership.

He congratulated France on its achievements under Macron’s leadership, including the successful organisation of the UNOC3. He affirmed Vietnam’s support for France’s role as the host, demonstrated by Vietnam’s approval of the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) at this conference.

Macron thanked Chinh for attending and delivering a thoughtful speech at the UNOC3, expressing his belief that the Vietnamese Government leader’s trip to France will help advance the concrete implementation of the outcomes achieved during his recent visit to Vietnam.

The two leaders expressed their determination to further strengthen Vietnam–France relations, positioning each country as a bridge for the other in Asia and Europe. The two sides agreed to enhance delegation exchanges at all levels to continuously reinforce political trust, and review and promote bilateral cooperation agreements.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron at their meeting in Nice, France on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

In terms of economic, trade, and investment cooperation, Chinh emphasised the principle of “three diversifications” – the diversification of markets, supply chains, and products. He urged France to work closely with Vietnam to boost bilateral trade and further open their markets to each other, especially amid the current complexities of the global economy.

The Vietnamese leader called on France to continue supporting and expediting the necessary procedures for completing the ratification of the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and to advocate for the European Commission (EC) to soon lift its "yellow card" warning imposed on Vietnamese seafood.

The two leaders agreed on the need to strengthen cooperation in security and energy transition, and further expand joint projects on climate change adaptation in the coming period.

To effectively leverage science and technology as a new pillar of Vietnam - France cooperation, Chinh said that the two countries must effectively implement the intergovernmental agreement on scientific and technological cooperation and innovation.

He proposed France to support Vietnam in strengthening its capacity in strategic fields such as aerospace, satellite technology, energy technology, biotechnology, digital industry, semiconductors, quantum technology, digital infrastructure development, and digital economy.

On artificial intelligence, Macron agreed with Chinh’s proposal for France to become one of Vietnam’s leading partners in this field, towards promoting the development of AI in a transparent, fair, and sustainable manner.

The two sides also highlighted the important role of French medicine in the development of Vietnamese healthcare, and agreed to expand medical cooperation, with the goal of turning Vietnam into a model for applying French medical technologies in Southeast Asia.

Chinh affirmed that he will closely direct Vietnamese ministries and agencies to seriously and effectively implement the agreements reached by the two countries' top leaders. He also called on Macron to task relevant French agencies with working closely with their Vietnamese counterparts to advance multifaceted cooperation, aiming for tangible and effective progress that reflects the depth of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern and agreed to closely coordinate in promoting cooperation with regions such as Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the maintenance of peace, stability, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982). Both sides also emphasised the need to strengthen maritime cooperation, including promoting the development of maritime economy, maritime security, coastal protection, and marine environmental conservation.

Chinh took the occasion to invite France to send a high-level delegation to Hanoi to attend the signing ceremony of the UN anti-cybercrime convention scheduled for this October./.