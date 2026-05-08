Vietnamese PM holds working breakfast with Cambodian, Lao counterparts

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C) holds a working breakfast with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on May 8 in Cebu, the Philippines. Photo: VNA



In a warm and friendly atmosphere, PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional solidarity and close-knit ties with the two neighbouring countries.



The leader stressed that in his new position, he will continue working to further nurture the relationship among the three countries, coordinating closely with his Cambodian and Lao counterparts to transform the traditional friendship into a driver of development, and geographical proximity into a strategic advantage for stronger connectivity, thereby supporting rapid and sustainable development in all three nations.



Congratulating PM Hung on his new post, the Cambodian and Lao leaders thanked Vietnam for its effective support and cooperation across many fields over recent years.



They affirmed their readiness to maintain close and regular coordination with the Vietnamese Government leader to further deepen trilateral cooperation in a more substantive and effective manner in the coming time.



The three PMs expressed satisfaction that ties among the countries have continued to be consolidated. They said recent high-level exchanges between Vietnam and Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos, as well as the meeting among the leaders of the three Parties on February 6, 2026, have created fresh momentum and set new directions for comprehensive cooperation.



The three countries have continued closely coordinating in border management and protection, as well as in combating transnational crime and high-tech crime. Trade and investment cooperation has remained stable, while a number of projects undertaken by Vietnamese enterprises in Cambodia and Laos have been implemented effectively.



Against the backdrop of global developments exerting negative impacts on regional economies, the leaders agreed to maintain high-level exchanges and contacts and make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms to advance both bilateral and trilateral cooperation.



They also consented to strengthen defence and security cooperation, step up information sharing, and support one another in combating all forms of crime, particularly online fraud.



The PMs underscored the need to make breakthroughs in economic connectivity, supply chains and transport links. They agreed to accelerate the opening of more direct flights between major cities, enhance cooperation in energy, logistics and cross-border trade, and push ahead with the implementation of strategic infrastructure development projects.



The leaders also pledged to continue simplifying immigration procedures and diversifying tourism products.



Reaffirming their commitment to raising public awareness of the achievements of cooperation and the solidarity and friendship among the three countries and peoples, the PMs agreed to closely coordinate preparations for celebrations marking the 65th anniversary of Vietnam–Laos diplomatic relations and the 60th anniversary of Vietnam–Cambodia diplomatic relations in 2027. They pledged to continue coordinating and supporting each other in regional and international forums, especially within the framework of ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional mechanisms.



They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, stressing the importance of maintaining solidarity and cooperation among the three countries while strengthening collaboration with other ASEAN members amid increasingly complex regional and global developments.



The leaders reaffirmed their determination to continue giving high priority to strengthening trilateral relations for the benefit of their peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region./.