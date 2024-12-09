Vietnamese Pho takes centre stage at South Africa’s culinary event

At the second Vietnamese Pho Day on December 7 (Photo: VNA)



The Hazel Food Market in Pretoria, South Africa went vibrant with the celebration of the second Vietnamese Pho Day on December 7, drawing enthusiastic crowds.



Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in the African country in collaboration with Vietnamese representative offices in the nation, the event aimed at introducing the quintessence of the Vietnamese cuisine to international communities.



The staff of the embassy and representative offices, dressed in the attire that featured the national flag and colourful conical leaf hats, served nearly 400 portions of beef and chicken noodle soup, together with 1,000 spring rolls and Vietnamese coffee. All of the offerings were free of charge.



An array of Vietnamese products were also on display at the event, including rice, confectionery, and instant noodles.



Coming to the celebration, local people were not only treated to a feast of Vietnamese cuisine but also cultural experience. Keith Dali said this was the first time he tried Vietnamese food and it truly made him want to visit Vietnam. Meanwhile, Zuné Naudé saw the event as a chance to experience different cultures and meet such warm and welcoming Vietnamese people.



Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Feo Acevedo said transcending mere food tasting, the event promoted friendship as everyone shared the joyful spirit of the Vietnamese people./.