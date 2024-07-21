Vietnamese Party Chief an inspirational revolutionary leader: Sri Lankan leader

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is an inspirational revolutionary leader who has upheld the spirit of the Vietnamese revolution and contributed to shaping the development of socialism in the country in modern times.

The remark was made by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka Dr. G. Weerasinghe in his interview granted to Vietnam News Agency reporters in South Asia on July 20.



Expressing his profound condolences to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Party members and people of Vietnam over the passing of the Party leader, Weerasinghe said that the Communist Party of Sri Lanka hoisted the flag at half-mast at its headquarters to say goodbye to the leader of Vietnam and of the international communist movement, and a close friend of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka.



According to him, the international communist movement recognises Trong as a steadfast communist who follows Marxism-Leninism and President Ho Chi Minh's ideology. He is truly a patriot and always dedicated to building socialism in Vietnam.



Weerasinghe emphasised that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary Trong, Vietnam has become one of the fastest-developing countries in Asia, with its people’s living standards improving continuously, and the successful socialist-oriented development programme with clear centralised planning. Under Trong's leadership, Vietnam has ensured political stability, social order, and continuous socio-economic development, while enhancing its role regionally and internationally.



His significant contributions to and role in these successes are immense, the leader of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka affirmed.



Evaluating Trong’s contributions in terms of theory to issues of socialism and socialist-oriented market economy to serve as a basis for other countries to learn from, Weerasinghe said that the CPV leader is an outstanding theorist in the international communist movement, who applied Marxism-Leninism to Vietnam's conditions and thereby contributed to the development of Marxism-Leninism in the present era. In his article titled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam”, Trong scientifically proved that the only correct path to develop Vietnam is socialism.



Also according to Weerasinghe, in his book on the building and development of Vietnam’s diplomacy deeply imbued with the characteristics of “Vietnamese bamboo”, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong correctly identified the importance of foreign affairs as the driving force for the development of the country.



Trong helped Vietnam develop a unique approach to foreign affairs, which emphasises preserving national identity, while harmonising foreign relations to promote the construction and safeguarding of the Fatherland, he said, adding that the concept of "Bamboo Diplomacy" has great significance for small developing countries like Sri Lanka, which are currently trying to build a path for developing a sovereign state./.