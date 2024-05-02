Making news
Vietnamese-origin director to head jury of Shanghai Int'l Film Festival’s Golden Goblet Awards
Hung, who won the Best Director Award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in 2023 for the film "The Taste of Things", is renowned for blending the expressions of Eastern and Western cultures in his works, with sensitivity, delicacy, and a romantic style.
Born in 1962 in the central city of Da Nang, he has affirmed his reputation in European and international cinema.
His feature directorial debut, "The Scent of Green Papaya" (1993), won the Golden Camera Award at the 46th Cannes Film Festival, while his second film, "Cyclo" (1995), grabbed the Golden Lion Award for the Best Film at the 52nd Venice International Film Festival.
The 26th Shanghai International Film Festival will be held from June 14-23./.