Vietnamese National Day observed in Brunei
Ambassador Tran Anh Vu highlighted the significance of the day, as well as political-socio-economic achievements the Vietnamese Party, State. and Government have recorded over the past time.
He said the shift to the digital economy and green economy Vietnam is pursuing demonstrates its advantages and similarities with the region and the world at large.
Vietnam attaches importance to friendship and cooperation with countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including its comprehensive partnership with Brunei, the diplomat said, stressing Brunei’s support to Vietnam during its national development.
Since the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 1992, the two countries’ relationship has been consolidated constantly on the basis of mutual trust and understanding, with two-way trade in the first half of this year up nearly three-fold from the same period last year.
Brunei is now the 20th biggest investor of Vietnam, while more and more Vietnamese firms have shown interest in the Brunei market and and set up partnerships with Brunei enterprises in energy, logistics, Halal food, and fishery, he said.
Earlier, NA Vice Chairman Dinh had a meeting with the representatives of the Vietnamese community in Brunei, hailing their efforts in building and preserving the Vietnamese culture abroad./.