The Department of Health and medical facilities in the special zone provide emergency treatment and medical care for the survivors. Photo by courtesy/VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extended condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders extended their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the State and people of India, especially the families of the victims.They affirmed that Vietnamese authorities have been swiftly deploying search-and-rescue operations, providing medical treatment to the injured, assisting the victims' families, and working closely with their Indian counterparts to address the aftermath of the incident.The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also cabled a similar message to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar./.