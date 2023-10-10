Vietnamese, Lao youths join hands in promoting friendship

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) Central Committee jointly organised the Vietnam-Laos youth friendship meeting 2023 in Vientiane on October 10.



Addressing the event, Secretary of the LPRYU Central Committee Monxay Laomuasong affirmed that the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos has become a decisive factor in the success and victory of the two countries' revolutions, and an invaluable common asset and the law of existence and development of the two peoples.



The two countries’ youths must actively preserve and promote the special relations, he stressed, adding that the LPRYU always pays attention to educating young Lao people on the Laos-Vietnam, Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.



Bui Quang Huy, First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee, said over recent decades, the reform process in each country has brought about great socio-economic development achievements, elevating the two countries’ role and position globally, that has encouraged young generations of each country to proactively integrate into the world.



The same day, the two sides organised a symposium on expanding the youth's engagement in further pushing the production and consumption of domestic goods./.