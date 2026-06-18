Vietnamese language contest helps strengthen Vietnam – Laos ties

The delegates and the contestants pose for a group photo. Photo: VNA

The event brought together nine teams from Lao ministries, educational institutions and Vietnamese language centres, reflecting growing interest in learning Vietnamese among Lao officials and professionals involved in bilateral cooperation activities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam highlighted the important role of language in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos. He noted that the increasing number of Lao learners choosing Vietnamese demonstrates not only practical needs but also their affection for Vietnam and its culture.

The ambassador reaffirmed the embassy's commitment to supporting Vietnamese language teaching and learning through educational cooperation and cultural exchange programmes implemented in partnership with Lao authorities and the Vietnamese community in the country.

Contestants showcased their language proficiency and knowledge of Vietnamese culture, history and Vietnam – Laos relations through a variety of activities, underscoring the expanding influence of the Vietnamese language in Laos.

Held in response to the 2026 Day for Honouring the Vietnamese Language among Overseas Vietnamese Communities, the competition contributed to promoting people-to-people exchanges and educational cooperation while further strengthening the longstanding friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos./.