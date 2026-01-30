Vietnamese in Wellington celebrate Tet with cultural festivities

A calligraphy booth draws young Vietnamese at the gathering. Photo: VNA

Under the auspices of the Vietnamese Embassy in New Zealand, the Vietnamese Association in Wellington (VietCom) recently hosted an event to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026, featuring a lineup of meaningful activities rich in national cultural identity.

Joining the "Tet Viet 2026" event were many local friends, including former Governor-General of New Zealand Anand Satyanand and his spouse, along with representatives of the New Zealand - Vietnam Friendship Association.

Attendees of all ages from the Vietnamese community, together with guests, enjoyed time-honoured traditions: wrapping banh chung (square glutinous rice cake), snagging good-luck calligraphy, creating artworks inspired by the homeland, playing folk spring games, and going head-to-head in tug-of-war matches.

As a highlight, a cultural exchange featured music performances that blended upbeat spring melodies with ballads evoking deep affection for Vietnam, culminating in a show of the traditional Vietnamese ao dai (long dress). The performances took the audience on an emotional journey, earning rounds of applause throughout.

In his speech, VietCom President Nguyen Van Thai affirmed that VietCom would stage regular, meaningful events in collaboration with Vietnamese associations and organisations. The purpose, he said, is to keep national cultural identity alive, pull the Vietnamese community in New Zealand and Wellington tighter than ever, help each other out, and never let those strong ties back home fade away.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang noted that Tet Viet 2026 comes on the heels of the 14th National Party Congress, a landmark gathering and historic milestone that opened a new stage of development and embodied Vietnam’s ambition for prosperity.

Affirming the Vietnamese community in New Zealand as an inseparable part of the nation, he expressed hope that overseas Vietnamese would remain united, supportive of each other, successful in their pursuits, and steadfastly preserve and uphold national cultural identity. He also underscored their vital role in fostering friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and New Zealand.

On the occasion, the embassy presented certificates of merit to outstanding Vietnamese associations and organisations in Wellington and New Zealand, in recognition of their hard work keeping the community strong and thriving./.