Vietnamese in Israel tighten solidarity on Vietnam Family Day

Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Nguyen Ky Son presents gifts to children on Vietnam Family Day. Photo: VNA

In her address, President of the Vietnamese Association in Israel Truong Thi Hong thanked the Vietnamese Embassy for its timely support for the community and reaffirmed the community’s commitment to solidarity, compliance with local laws, integration into Israeli society and contributing to Vietnam-Israel friendship.



She also welcomed a new group of Vietnamese workers from Central Construction, encouraging them to settle down lives in Israel and treat the Vietnamese community as a second home where members can share difficulties and support each other.

More than two and a half years of security challenges have underscored just how essential solidarity and mutual support are among Vietnamese living in Israel, she said.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Nguyen Ky Son said he was glad to meet community members for the first time since taking up his post.

He reaffirmed that the embassy always considers Vietnamese in Israel an inseparable part of the nation and would continue to assist them in their study, work and daily lives.

The ambassador encouraged the community to keep the Vietnamese language alive, uphold traditional family values and project an image of Vietnamese people as responsible, compassionate and law-abiding members of Israeli society.

He also praised the community for staying calm, united and mutually supportive despite Israel’s recent complex security situation. Though far from home, Vietnamese residents have kept working, studying and building stable lives while respecting local laws and maintaining a positive image of Vietnam abroad, he said.

He voiced his hope that the association would continue serving as a bridge among the embassy, the Vietnamese community and local authorities.

The celebration featured discussions on the meaning of Vietnam Family Day, traditional Vietnamese cuisine and cultural performances by community members. Musical performances and gift-giving for children lent the gathering a festive feel and deepened ties across generations of Vietnamese living in Israel./.