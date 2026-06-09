Vietnamese food products gain prominence at RoK's leading food fair

Vietnamese Ambassador to South Korea Vu Ho visits a display area featuring Vietnamese products. Photo: VNA

The event is one of Vietnam's key trade promotion activities in RoK this year, helping domestic firms strengthen their presence in regional supply chains and boost exports.



Vietnamese exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of products, including processed foods, tropical fruit products, functional foods, spices and beverages. Major exporters such as Vinamilk, WestFood, TSFood, Nafoods Group, Bich Chi Food and DH Foods are among the participants.



A notable trend is the shift from exporting raw materials to higher value-added products. Vietnamese companies are investing more in deep processing, premium packaging, branding and compliance with international standards, while introducing nutritional foods, organic products, functional drinks and convenient ready-to-eat items.





Seoul Food 2026. Photo: VNA

The RoK's growing demand for healthy, natural and sustainable food products presents significant opportunities for Vietnamese exporters. Products such as processed fruits, coffee, cashew nuts, spices, seafood and nutritional foods are expected to gain a larger market share.



Pham Khac Tuyen, Vietnam's Trade Counsellor in the RoK, said the market is being shaped by three major consumer trends: health-conscious consumption, environmentally sustainable products and demand for convenient foods, all of which align well with Vietnam's strengths.



Beyond product promotion, Seoul Food provides Vietnamese businesses with valuable opportunities to connect directly with Korean importers, retailers and distributors through business-to-business meetings, supporting long-term partnerships and broader international market access./.