Vietnamese food photo recognized at World Food Photography Awards

The award-winning photo, titled 'Banh Hoi Cake' by Vietnamese photographer Dang Hoai Anh.



A photo titled Banh Hoi Cake by Vietnamese photographer Dang Hoai Anh has won an award at the prestigious World Food Photography Awards 2025.

Anh’s work captures a moment when a shirtless craftsman with a focused gaze lifts steaming trays of banh hoi from a large steamer. Banh hoi are thin, fresh rice noodles woven into flat, rectangular bundles.

The photograph won in the 'Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration' category at the awards event, which is a leading global celebration of food photography.

In Anh's photo, rays of sunlight pierce through the roof, cutting through the white steam, creating a scene that is both realistic and magical. The delicate, pure white layers of banh hoi are neatly stacked, reflecting the craftsmanship and meticulousness of a long-standing traditional trade.

The piece honours the beauty of diligence, labour and tradition in Vietnamese life, while showcasing the photographer's talent in vividly capturing the contrast of light and shadow, smoke and steam, creating a dynamic image.

The World Food Photography Awards describes the photo as follows: “Banh hoi is a speciality dish in Vietnam found in many places such as Binh Thuan, Vung Tau, Ben Tre, Phu Yen, Nha Trang and Binh Dinh. The cake is made from rice flour and has an elaborate and meticulous preparation process. Banh hoi is often eaten with scallion oil, roasted meat, grilled meat and pork offal. This is an indispensable dish for holidays, weddings, funerals and ceremonies at communal houses and pagodas. It is a culinary culture of the locality".