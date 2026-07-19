Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam and other participants pose for a commemorative photo after a screening of 'Mua Do" (Red Rain) in Vientiane on July 18, 2026. Photo: VNA

The event marked the 49th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977–2026) and the 79th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026). It also aimed to strengthen strategic cohesion in culture and communications between the two countries during the new stage of development.Opening the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam highlighted that the treaty is a comprehensive and long-term strategic document and the strongest political and legal foundation for reinforcing the special solidarity and all-round cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.He said the screening not only met the need for cultural and artistic enjoyment but also created a meaningful opportunity, especially for younger generations of both countries, to revisit their shared history, promote revolutionary traditions, and foster patriotism. The event served as a vivid example of proactive efforts to diversify external communication activities in Laos, contributing to the implementation of the Party Central Committee's resolutions on culture, science – technology, and digital transformation.“Mua Do” vividly recreates the 81-day defence of the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel in 1972, portraying the courage and ideals of young Vietnamese students who left their classrooms to fight for national independence and freedom. The film has received several prestigious domestic awards, including the Golden Lotus and Golden Kite, and was selected as Vietnam's submission for the Academy Awards (Oscars). Its powerful depiction of wartime sacrifice deeply moved the audience.Among those attending was Nguyen Thi Lan Chi, Vice Principal of the Nguyen Du Laos–Vietnam bilingual school. She said that although she had only learned about the war through books, the film helped her gain a much deeper appreciation of the sacrifices made by Vietnamese soldiers and the value of peace today.As a Vietnamese educator working in Laos, she said she feels a strong responsibility to pass on these historical lessons to younger generations, helping them better understand and cherish the enduring friendship between the two nations./.