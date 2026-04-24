Vietnamese Embassy in Japan ready to take citizen protection measures amid quake, tsunami alerts

Tsunami warning issued along the coast of Kuji, Iwate prefecture, Japan, following an earthquake on April 20. Photo: Kyodo/VNA

The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan is ready to take citizen protection measures following warnings of potential earthquakes and tsunamis, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing on April 23.

​Hang said that, under the ministry’s direction, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan has promptly activated emergency response plans. It is also working closely with local authorities to monitor the situation and stands ready to carry out citizen protection measures when necessary.

​According to the spokeswoman, the embassy and other Vietnamese representative offices in Japan have been actively guiding the Vietnamese community, especially in high-risk areas such as the northeastern region, on disaster preparedness and response, as well as how to contact representative offices in emergencies. An around-the-clock citizen protection hotline remains in operation to promptly receive and handle information.

​The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese representative agencies in Japan will continue to closely monitor developments and coordinate with Japanese authorities to effectively implement protection measures, ensuring the maximum safety of Vietnamese citizens and their property in Japan, she stressed./.

​