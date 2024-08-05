Making news
Vietnamese embassy continues warning citizens amidst growing Israel-Hezbollah tensions
Against this backdrop, the embassy advised the Vietnamese community to keep a close watch on the situation in the country through trusted local media
sources, avoid areas where large crowds gather and those prone to attacks, strictly comply with safety and security measures prescribed by the local
administrations, and proactively prepare plans to ensure safety for themselves and relatives.
The community was asked to keep regular contact with the embassy in case of emergency or in need of support.
On July 30, the embassy recommended measures for the Vietnamese community to ensure their safety and security after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out an air attack on the Lebanese capital of Beirut, targeting Hazbollah’s senior military commander Fuad Shukr, who was said to be responsible for the rocket attack in Majdal Shams town of Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The National Security Council of Israel on August 1 warned Israelis against travel to some 40 countries for fear of terrorism./.