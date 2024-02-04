Vietnamese embassies celebrate Tet with friends in Laos, Egypt

In Vientiane, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung said as a cherished tradition, each year the Vietnamese community and three Vietnamese Consulate Generals in Laos join hands in hosting a vibrant year-end party for their closest friends in Laos.

Building on the achievements of the past year, he expressed confidence that the arrival of the Lunar New Year in 2024 would usher in a renewed spirit, bringing invigorated energy to both Vietnam and Laos.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath conveyed his belief in the enduring strength of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, and people of Laos and Vietnam. He believed in continued elevation of these ties, ensuring tangible benefits for the citizens of both nations.

Participants were treated to traditional dishes from Vietnam's Tet holiday and songs extolling the bonds of solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

A similar event also took place in the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt the same day./.