Vietnamese electric taxi service launched in India

Green SM Global CEO Nguyen Van Thanh and Haryana's Minister of Industries and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh, together with delegates, press the button to officially launch the service. Photo: VNA

The launch coincided with World Environment Day, underscoring the company’s long-term vision of making green mobility an essential part of urban life.



The launching ceremony was attended by Haryana's Minister of Industries and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh, representatives of the Indian Government and New Delhi authorities, officials from the Vietnamese Embassy in India, and strategic partners from the finance, transport, energy, technology, and service sectors.

Speaking at the event, Green SM Global CEO Nguyen Van Thanh described India as one of the most important transport markets in the world, citing its vast scale, rapid development, and strong spirit of innovation. He said the company entered the market with respect for local conditions, confidence in its long-term potential, and a commitment to working closely with local partners.

Thanh said Green SM aims to provide high-quality all-electric transport service while expanding access to safer, more reliable, and sustainable mobility options for Indian consumers. He stressed that trust remains the foundation for sustainable brand development and expressed the company’s desire to build long-term relationships with customers, partners, and communities across India.

For his part, Haryana's Minister of Industries and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh welcomed Green SM’s presence in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), where air pollution remains a major challenge. He expressed confidence that the company’s electric taxi fleet would help reduce emissions, improve air quality, and accelerate the transition towards greener transport.

The minister noted that environmental protection, clean energy development, and transport electrification are among the government’s top priorities and called on citizens, businesses, and social organisations to work together to reduce pollution and create a more sustainable environment for future generations.

Through its expansion into India, Green SM said it aims to offer safe, reliable, and high-quality taxi service while creating employment and career development opportunities for local drivers. Operating an all-electric fleet, the company also pledged to work with local partners and communities to promote modern, environmentally friendly transport solutions.

In the initial phase, Green SM Limo will serve key areas across the NCR and gradually expand operations to meet growing customer demand. The service uses the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seat electric multi-purpose vehicle developed specifically for premium passenger transport services. Featuring a spacious interior, smooth operation, and zero emissions, the vehicle is designed to meet a wide range of travel needs, from daily commuting and family trips to business travel and airport transfers.

The company’s “Ride 5 Star” service commitment is built on vehicle quality, safety standards, professional service, and customer experience, aiming to provide comfortable, reliable, and memorable journeys.

Customers in India can book rides through the Green SM application on App Store and Google Play, via the company’s hotline, or by hailing vehicles directly in operating areas. To celebrate the launch, the company is offering a 50% discount, up to 250 INR (about 2.6 USD), on rides booked through the app.

At the event, Green SM also signed memoranda of understanding with five strategic partners from the transport, tourism, technology, and service sectors to join Green Alliance Frontier, a platform connecting pioneering green businesses committed to sustainable development worldwide. The initiative aims to create opportunities for collaboration, foster innovation, and support green transition across multiple markets.

The launch of Green SM Limo in India further expanded the company’s international footprint and brought its all-electric mobility model and service standards, already established in several markets, to users in one of the world’s most dynamic economies.

Founded in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM currently operates a green mobility ecosystem in Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Through its all-electric fleet, professional drivers and consistent service standards across markets, the company is gradually advancing its goal of delivering high-quality mobility experiences to more users around the world./.