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Vietnamese electric car gets thumbs-up from French auto magazine

Auto Plus, one of France's top automotive magazines, published a positive review of VinFast's VF 2 electric mini car on July 9, calling it priced “only slightly above a premium scooter” and flagging its potential to reshape urban mobility in Vietnam.
  An article published on July 9, 2026, in Auto Plus - one of France's leading automotive magazines - features a positive review of VinFast's VF 2 mini electric vehicle. Photo: VNA  

The magazine said the VF 2 retails at 188 million VND (7,200 USD) with the battery included, making it one of the most affordable electric cars in the Vietnamese market. That price tag, it said, shows VinFast is serious about putting electric vehicles (EVs) in reach of everyday buyers.

The article spotlighted VinFast’s focus on families and urban commuters now reliant on motorcycles but looking for a safer, more comfortable ride, describing the VF 2 as a practical city-driving substitute that keeps costs low while wrapping occupants in better protection.

Auto Plus also pointed to the car’s fit for congested streets, citing its small footprint, four-seat layout, and the essential features of a modern passenger car. It lauded a minimalist design that strips out non-essential kit to keep the price competitive while meeting daily mobility needs.

The magazine gave extra credit for the car’s wallet-friendly ownership costs. It noted a driving range of up to 130 miles (210km) on a single charge under the NEDC standard, fast-charging ability, and VinFast’s offer of up to 10 free charging sessions a month at V-Green public stations through February 2029. Those incentives, it said, slash the cost of owning the car and make it a standout pick for first-time buyers.

Auto Plus wrapped up by calling the VF 2 a key strategic piece of VinFast’s lineup, a clear sign the company wants to quickly grab a big slice of the mass-market EV market./.

VNA/VNP

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Vietnam, RoK boost micro-business cooperation

Vietnam, RoK boost micro-business cooperation

The Vietnam Trade Office in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise (KFME) signed a cooperation agreement in Seoul on July 10, aiming to connect micro-enterprises and small business owners together while driving bilateral economic and trade ties.
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