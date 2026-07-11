Vietnamese electric car gets thumbs-up from French auto magazine

An article published on July 9, 2026, in Auto Plus - one of France's leading automotive magazines - features a positive review of VinFast's VF 2 mini electric vehicle. Photo: VNA

The magazine said the VF 2 retails at 188 million VND (7,200 USD) with the battery included, making it one of the most affordable electric cars in the Vietnamese market. That price tag, it said, shows VinFast is serious about putting electric vehicles (EVs) in reach of everyday buyers.



The article spotlighted VinFast’s focus on families and urban commuters now reliant on motorcycles but looking for a safer, more comfortable ride, describing the VF 2 as a practical city-driving substitute that keeps costs low while wrapping occupants in better protection.

Auto Plus also pointed to the car’s fit for congested streets, citing its small footprint, four-seat layout, and the essential features of a modern passenger car. It lauded a minimalist design that strips out non-essential kit to keep the price competitive while meeting daily mobility needs.

The magazine gave extra credit for the car’s wallet-friendly ownership costs. It noted a driving range of up to 130 miles (210km) on a single charge under the NEDC standard, fast-charging ability, and VinFast’s offer of up to 10 free charging sessions a month at V-Green public stations through February 2029. Those incentives, it said, slash the cost of owning the car and make it a standout pick for first-time buyers.

Auto Plus wrapped up by calling the VF 2 a key strategic piece of VinFast’s lineup, a clear sign the company wants to quickly grab a big slice of the mass-market EV market./.