Vietnamese culture shines at Curtin University’s first-ever Vietnam Odyssea

An art performance at Vietnam Odyssea (Photo: VNA)

Curtin University’s Bentley Campus buzzed with Vietnamese culture as the Vietnamese Student Association at Curtin (VSAC) launched the first-ever Vietnam Odyssea 2025, a vibrant celebration of heritage and community.

The event, backed by the Town of Victoria Park, Curtin College, Curtin University, and various Vietnamese organisations and businesses in Western Australia, drew a diverse crowd eager to experience Vietnam’s traditions.

In her opening speech, Vietnamese Consul General in Western Australia and Northern Territory Nguyen Thanh Ha lauded Vietnam Odyssea 2025 as a cultural playground for students and a testament to the creativity and social responsibility of Vietnamese youth in Australia. She called it the start of a new tradition to bring Vietnam closer to international friends.

Curtin College Director and Principal Quentin Derrick praised the Vietnamese student’s professional organisation, saying they had shown that international students can serve as cultural “ambassadors”, spreading their heritage and building bridges across communities.

Inspired by the theme “Born from Culture, Shaped by Times”, the event captivated attendees with lion dances, traditional musical performances, conical hat dances and graceful display of traditional long dresses shows.

A lively folk games area drew young crowds with sack races and blindfolded pot breaking, while an art exhibition and a food zone serving pho, bun cha (noodle with grilled pork), goi cuon (fresh spring rolls), and iced milk coffee added to the festive atmosphere.

Community artists, singers, and young author Hoang Pham Hai Anh, who showcased Vietnam-inspired gift items, contributed to the event’s emotional and vibrant energy.

VSAC aims to make Vietnam Odyssea an annual fixture, with plans to deepen ties with the Curtin Student Guild and other international student groups. It seeks to amplify Vietnamese culture while cementing enduring cultural bonds between Vietnam and Australia.