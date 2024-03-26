Making news
Vietnamese culture promoted at int'l parade in China’s Macau
Taking place on March 24, the parade highlighted the theme of love, peace, and cultural integration.
According to Nguyen Thi Hue, who is in charge of the Vietnamese association’s cultural board, after eight days of practice after work hours, 46 amateur artists from the association showcased their performance at the event, dressed in ao dai (traditional long dress), conical hats, and ethnic costumes representing different regions across Vietnam.
This year's parade saw the participation of over 80 teams with approximately 1,800 artists from Macau and many countries around the world.
The 10th edition marked its resumption after a 4-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.