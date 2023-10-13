Vietnamese culture, products shine in Russia

A programme, titled Vietnamese Days in Russia, is taking place at the Hanoi - Moscow multifunctional complex Incentra in the Russian capital, introducing Vietnam’s cuisine, culture, and products.



Lasting from October 12 to 15, the series of events feature musical performances, an expo, and a Vietnam-Russia business forum. The trade fair gathers about 50 Vietnamese firms running stalls of quality goods on demand in Russia such as apparel, food, farm produce, beverage, mechanics products, and perfume.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said the programme, which also offers business networking for more than 150 enterprises from both countries, is a practical activity to connect the two business communities and help Russian consumers access a source of affordable quality products.



Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilichev affirmed that the Russia-Vietnam partnership is an example of a trusting and sustainable relationship even in current conditions.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Moscow, Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency Vu Ba Phu assessed that the Russian side has great demand for products in which Vietnam has strengths such as farm produce, processed food, fresh fruits, and consumer goods, so the Southeast Asian nation is pinning hope on becoming a large, stable and sustainable supplier to the Russian market./.