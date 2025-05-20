Making news
Vietnamese cultural values promoted in Germany
The Vietnamese community in Leipzig city coordinated with Leipzig Zoo to organise "Vietnam Cultural Days" from May 17-18 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany (1975 - 2025).
The event was also a part of the multicultural week organised by the Leipzig city administration, which aims to create a space for communities to promote and introduce their countries’ images, cultures, and cuisine.
During the event, the Vietnamese community, including children, performed artistic items featuring both traditional and modern Vietnamese culture such as lion dances, Cheo and Quan Ho (love duet) singing.
General Director of Leipzig Zoo, Prof. Dr. Jörg Junhold said that the event was not only an opportunity to honour cultural diversity, but also helped Leipzig people to better understand the country and people of Vietnam.
Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Leipzig Bui Quang Huy said that the event was expected to help the second and third generations of overseas Vietnamese in Germany better understand their roots, and the Vietnamese community in Leipzig to strengthen solidarity.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh thanked the Leipzig Zoo and the city administration for their support in conserving and rescuing endangered wild animals in Vietnam.
Minh said he wished that the cooperation and friendship between the two twinned cities of Leipzig and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, as well as with Vietnam in general, will increasingly develop strongly and sustainably.
On behalf of the Vietnamese Embassy, Minh presented certificates of merit to four members of the Leipzig Zoo, including Prof. Dr. Jörg Junhold, in recognition of their contributions and dedication to animals and paying special attention to promoting cooperation between Leipzig Zoo and Vietnam./.