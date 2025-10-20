Making news
Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2025 to be held in Dong Mo
The 2025 'Great Unity of Ethnic Groups – Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week', aims to preserve and promote the tradition of national unity, honour the cultural heritage of Vietnamese ethnic groups.
It is scheduled to take place from November 18 to 23 at the Vietnam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village in Dong Mo, Doai Phuong commune, Hanoi, as announced by the Department of Culture of Vietnam Ethnic Groups under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
It also aims to enhance cultural, sports, and tourism exchanges and focus on spreading and promoting national cultural identity while honouring the unique identities of the 54 Vietnamese ethnic groups.
The event will enhance collaboration with local communities in preserving, maintaining, promoting national cultural heritage, as well as developing tourism in the village.
Activities during the week will include exhibitions, cultural displays, re-enactments of unique ethnic festivals, folk music and dance performances, traditional costume showcases and sports competitions. Each experience aims to deepen visitors' understanding of solidarity, love for the homeland and national pride.
Set against the picturesque backdrop of Dong Mo, the Vietnam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village serves as a 'common home' for the 54 ethnic groups of the country. It is not only a place for preserving and honouring national cultural identity but also a space for eco-tourism, relaxation, and unique cultural experiences.
According to Ngo Thi Hong Tham, Director of the Vietnam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village, the village hosts numerous cultural activities regularly, along with special events each year, such as the Spring Colours in All Regions of the Country, the Central Highlands Gong Festival, the Kate Festival of the Cham people and the Bunpimay Festival of the Lao community in Vietnam./