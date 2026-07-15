Vietnamese community organization network completed across Laos

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam speaks at the ceremony to establish the Vietnamese Community Management Committee and the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane province. Photo: VNA

Under the newly announced decisions, the Management Committee comprises 20 members, while the Vietnamese Association has nine members. Mai Hai Long was elected Chairman of the association, with Mai Chien Dung and Vo Dai Than serving as Vice Chairmen.



Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam described the milestone as both recognition of the Vietnamese community's contributions to Vientiane province's socio-economic development and a foundation for strengthening community solidarity, enhancing citizen protection and support, and promoting activities that foster ties with the homeland.



He said the Vietnamese community in Laos has consistently demonstrated diligence, unity and respect for local laws while preserving their cultural identity and making valuable contributions to local development, helping reinforce the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates from Vietnam and Laos pose for a group photo. Photo: VNA

The ambassador urged the newly established organisations to work closely with the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos to support community members, respond promptly to their concerns, address emerging issues, and expand cultural, educational and Vietnamese language preservation programmes.



Representing the Lao authorities, Siviengxay Orlaboun, Vice President of the Vientiane Provincial Administration Committee, said the two organisations would serve as a bridge between the people of the two countries, particularly by encouraging people from Vietnam to live and invest in Vientiane province. He said they are expected to become a model for cooperation among local authorities, businesses and communities, while acknowledging the significant contributions made by the Vietnamese community across the province's 11 districts, especially in trade and business, to the socio-economic development of both Vientiane province and Laos.



Speaking on behalf of the local Vietnamese community, Vietnamese Association Chairman Mai Hai Long thanked the Vientiane provincial authorities and the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos for their support. He pledged that the association would promote solidarity and responsibility, strengthen its role as a bridge between the community, local authorities and the embassy, and help build an increasingly stable, united and prosperous Vietnamese community in Vientiane province./.