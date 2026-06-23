Vietnamese community in Russia fosters connections through football tournament

The 2026 Vietnamese Community Football Tournament in Russia officially kicks off in Moscow on June 22. Photo: VNA More than an annual sporting event, this year’s tournament has become a symbol of the resilience, solidarity and growing strength of the Vietnamese community in Russia.



The tournament features nine representative teams, highlighting the dynamism of the community’s youth and grassroots sports movement.



Organisers said this year’s edition has been upgraded in both scale and quality, with improvements in refereeing, medical support and the application of match-monitoring technologies. Beyond competition, the tournament aims to strengthen connections among generations of Vietnamese expatriates while promoting a positive image of the Vietnamese community to Russian society.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Vu Son Viet, Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, stressed that football is not only a means of promoting health and recreation but also serves as a cultural bridge, helping project the image of a united, responsible and well-integrated Vietnamese community in Russia.



Head of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia Do Xuan Hoang noted that community sports activities have enriched the spiritual life of overseas Vietnamese while fostering stronger bonds among Vietnamese living abroad.



A notable highlight of the 2026 season is the participation of many young players who have recently arrived in Russia to study, work and settle.



Tran Phu Thuan, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia and head of the organising board, said the tournament is more than a sporting competition, marking a new stage in the development of the Vietnamese community in Russia. It also provides an opportunity for younger generations to integrate, connect with the community and carry forward the spirit of solidarity cultivated over decades.



Following the opening ceremony, the first matches got underway in a lively atmosphere. With teams making thorough preparations in terms of players, tactics and organisation, the tournament is expected to deliver a highly competitive and engaging season./.