Vietnamese community in Germany holds football tournament

The event, organised after five years of disruption due to difficulties related to the organisation and the COVID-19 pandemic, was among the activities to celebrate Vietnam’s 78th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023).

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh, said football created opportunities for second and third-generation young people of the Vietnamese community to further connect and unite together.

Hoang Van Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Leipzig and head of the event’s organising committee, said that the football tournament contributed to improving health, sportsmanship, and mutual understanding. It also offered an opportunity for Vietnamese young people in Germany to meet and exchange in all areas of life, thereby strengthening solidarity and love for the community, integrating and developing together.

FC Berlin won the title while FC Mien Trung came second, and two teams from Leipzig and Chemnitz shared the third prize./.