Vietnamese coffee exports shine in EC’s agri-food trade report

Khe Sanh Arabica coffee is only harvested when the berries are over 95% ripe. The processing, drying, and storage procedures are strictly controlled, contributing to the distinctive quality and value of Khe Sanh coffee. Photo: VNA





Vietnam was among the few bright spots in the EU’s import landscape, underscoring the country’s growing role as a key supplier of agricultural products to the bloc.



The report shows that the EU posted an agri-food trade surplus of 19.4 billion EUR (22.3 billion USD) in the January–May period, up 1 billion EUR from the same period in 2025, despite declines in the overall value of both exports and imports.



The bloc’s agri-food exports totalled 96.9 billion EUR, down 3% year-on-year, while its imports were valued at 77.5 billion EUR, a year-on-year decline of 5%.



Vietnam and Argentina emerged as notable exceptions. Imports from Argentina increased 10% thanks to higher sunflower seed shipments, while imports from Vietnam climbed 9%, driven by robust coffee exports. The value of fruit and nut imports also rose by 4%./.