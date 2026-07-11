Vietnamese cinemas to go free for a week to honour war heroes

The press conference in progress. Photo: VNA

In a first, every major commercial cinema chain in the country will join in, offering free screenings as a massive salute to the nation’s fallen and its veterans.The event will be co-hosted by the Cinema Department, municipal and provincial culture and sports departments, cultural and art centres, Viettel Telecom, the TV360 Television Service Centre, the National Cinema Centre (NCC), 13 film distributors, and cinema operators across the country.All selected films are state-commissioned productions recognised for their artistic and ideological merit, portraying Vietnam’s revolutionary struggle, patriotism, and the sacrifices of past generations.Speaking at the press briefing, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said the opening ceremony is set for 19:00 on July 21 at the NCC in Hanoi. The first film will be “Dung Dot” (Don’t Burn), directed by People’s Artist Dang Nhat Minh. A post-screening talk will bring the director, cast, producers, and the family of fallen soldier and doctor Dang Thuy Tram together on stage.Ho Chi Minh City will host the southern kickoff on July 22, rolling “Chi Tu Hau” (Mrs. Tu Hau), written by Bui Duc Ai and directed by Pham Ky Nam.On the sidelines, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports will hold a seminar on crafting revolution-themed films in the new era, hoping to keep Vietnam’s revolutionary cinema legacy alive. All week, audiences can join Q&As with directors, actors, and filmmakers, turning movie-going into a deeper dive into the country’s revolutionary spirit.On July 23 evening, the central region takes its turn in Ha Tinh province with a showing of “Thanh Am Vuot Dai Duong” (Echoes Across the Ocean). War veterans, military personnel and local residents can later share stories with the film crew.The next day on July 24, the cast and crew will travel to neighbouring Quang Tri province. There, the ministry’s youth union will light incense at national martyrs’ cemeteries and release flower lanterns onto the Thach Han River. Screenings will follow for wounded veterans, heroic mothers, youth union members, and local communities.The Cinema Department and corporate sponsors will hand out gifts to ex-revolutionaries and policy beneficiary families in recognition of their service.Organisers said free screenings will hit participating cinema complexes on July 22, 23, and 24, with two showtimes each day at 10:00 and 16:00. Alongside commercial cinemas, the Cinema Department will work with Viettel Telecom, TV360, and mobile screening teams from provincial cultural centres to deliver films to state-run cinemas and pop-up outdoor venues nationwide.The Department of Political Education and Information under the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, together with the military film distribution unit, will also stage screenings for troops nationwide. When conditions allow, they’ll open the doors to nearby communities, particularly in remote, border, and island areas, carrying a message of remembrance, gratitude, and a nation standing together./.