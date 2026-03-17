Vietnamese, Chinese ministers co-chair ninth conference on crime prevention

Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang and his Chinese counterpart Wang Xiaohong. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang and his Chinese counterpart Wang Xiaohong recently co-chaired the ninth ministerial-level conference on crime prevention and control, as part of Wang’s visit to Vietnam from March 15-17.

The meeting followed strategic guidance from Vietnam's Party General Secretary To Lam and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping to advance bilateral ties in a new development phase.

Both sides reviewed cooperation achievements since the prior conference in September 2023 and agreed on orientations for future collaboration.

Over the past two years, the ministries have sustained regular high-level exchanges and effectively followed cooperation mechanisms between professional units and police forces in border and twinning localities. Annual department-level meetings and dialogues continued among criminal police, anti-drug units, and immigration management forces.

Cooperation in ensuring security and political stability delivered tangible results. Both sides ramped up information sharing to combat terrorism and subversive activities, while ensuring security for high-level visits, major political events, and the safety of agencies, enterprises and citizens from both countries.

The ministries coordinated closely on transnational crime prevention through joint operations. A key success was the joint investigation and dismantling of a major drug production network in Khanh Hoa province, involving a Chinese suspect working with Vietnamese accomplices. It resulted in the seizure of 1.4 tonnes of ketamine, nearly 80 tonnes of precursor chemicals, and supporting evidence.



Joint efforts also targeted human trafficking syndicates for commercial exploitation and foreign-led fraud operations involving appropriation of property, leading to the arrest and handover of hundreds of suspects to respective authorities.



Border immigration management advanced through citizen verification, repatriation processes, and annual crackdowns on illegal entry and exit.



On capacity building, the ministries conducted training courses and workshops for hundreds of officers in diverse fields, strengthening overall law enforcement capabilities.

To deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and advance the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, both sides pledged to rigorously follow key agreements, high-level perceptions, and existing security and law enforcement pacts.

Both sides committed to sustained collaboration in upholding political stability and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of each other's citizens.

They will continue sharing experience and information, conducting joint operations against transnational crime, and fully utilising ministerial-and deputy ministerial-level cooperation mechanisms and mutual support at departmental and local levels. Mutual support in training for law enforcement personnel will also progress.

Concluding the event, the ministers signed the minutes of the ninth conference, along with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on security protection, and another on counter-terrorism between the two ministries./.