Vietnamese, Cambodian journalists strengthen cooperation

Representatives of the Club of Cambodian Journalists and the Vietnam Journalists Association at the working session in Hanoi on May 12. Photo: VNA

At the meeting, the two sides discussed changes in the media and communications landscape amid digital transformation and the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), while exploring measures to deepen cooperation between the two journalists’ associations.



Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, welcomed the Cambodian delegation and shared information on the association’s operations and key priorities in the coming period.



He also briefed participants on Vietnam’s media landscape, particularly the challenges facing journalism in the digital era amid the rapid rise of digital technologies, social media and AI. At the meeting, the two sides discussed changes in the media and communications landscape amid digital transformation and the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), while exploring measures to deepen cooperation between the two journalists’ associations.Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, welcomed the Cambodian delegation and shared information on the association’s operations and key priorities in the coming period.He also briefed participants on Vietnam’s media landscape, particularly the challenges facing journalism in the digital era amid the rapid rise of digital technologies, social media and AI.

According to Puy Kea, President of the Club of Cambodian Journalists, the organisation was established 26 years ago and now has around 100 members representing more than 200 media outlets across Cambodia. Its main tasks include journalist training, support for reporting activities and delivering timely, accurate information to the public.



He noted that Cambodia’s media sector is also facing rapid changes driven by digital technology, AI and the growing influence of social media content creators and online influencers. In this context, professional journalists need further training to remain competitive and maintain information quality, he said.



He welcomed the Vietnam Journalists Association’s proposal to strengthen cooperation in professional training and coordination in addressing AI-related challenges, while also promoting exchanges in culture and arts.



The two sides agreed to enhance coordination and information sharing between media agencies, exchange experience in professional training and technology application in journalism, and regularly organise training programmes for reporters and editors.



They also pledged to step up cultural exchange activities, share information on socio-economic development in each country, and apply advances in science, technology and AI in journalism, contributing to the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia./.