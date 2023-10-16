“Vietnamese Bookcase” presented to Swiss students​

The Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) under the Vietnam National University- HCM City on October 15 hosted a ceremony to present a "Vietnamese Bookcase" and a collection of cultural and historical items from Vietnam to the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW).

The bookcase encompasses a diverse selection of books, magazines, novels, artworks, and iconic Vietnamese items to offer readers comprehensive insights into Vietnam's history, culture, and society, including some translated into English.

The collection comprises four paintings, and six representative items of Vietnam, including ao dai (traditional Vietnamese long dress), ao tu than (four-part dress worn by Vietnamese women in the past), ao ba ba (daily blouse worn by women in southern Vietnam), khan ran (checkered scarf widely use in daily life in southern Vietnam), non la (palm-leaf conical hat), to provide readers with a clearer insight into the art and culture of Vietnam.



The "Vietnamese Bookcase" will be placed in the library of FHNW.

The gift not only helps strengthen educational cooperation between HCMUT and FHNW but also creates a platform for both parties to partake in cultural exchange.

Professor Doctor Andreas Hinz, Director of the MBA programme (Master of Business Administration) of the Swiss university, said that the "Vietnamese Bookcase" is a valuable resource for students of FHNW, in particular, as well as the Swiss people in general when they want to learn about the history and culture of Vietnam.

HCMUT and FHNW have been collaborating for nearly 20 years. The two universities have partnered in offering the MBA-MCI programme as part of their cooperation./.