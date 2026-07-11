Vietnamese athlete Duong Thuy Vi wins first Taolu World Cup gold

Vietnamese athlete Duong Thuy Vi competes in the women's taolu event. Photo: Minh Quyet/VNA

Competing against seven finalists, Vi impressed the judges with a technically precise and powerful routine to earn 9.746 points and secure the top prize.Malaysia’s Pang Pui Yee finished second with 9.726 points, while Russia's Aksinia Shchukina claimed bronze with 9.723.The gold medal came a day after the Vietnamese veteran won bronze in the women’s jianshu event, meaning she completed the tournament with medals in both of her signature disciplines.The victory also marked a personal milestone for Vi, who captured her first Taolu World Cup title after previously winning silver medals at the 2016 and 2024 editions.“Competing without pressure helped me perform my routine perfectly,” Vi said.“More importantly, my teammates and I stepped onto the competition carpet wearing the colours of Vietnam. That always gives us extra motivation.”Widely regarded as the highest-level international competition for wushu taolu, the World Cup attracted nearly 200 athletes from more than 30 countries and territories, competing in 11 disciplines with 22 gold medals on offer across the men’s and women’s events.One of Vietnam’s most decorated wushu athletes, 33-year-old Vi has enjoyed a distinguished international career spanning more than a decade. She won her first SEA Games gold medal in 2013 before making history by securing Vietnam’s only wushu gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.She went on to dominate the regional stage, remaining unbeaten at the SEA Games in 2015, 2017, 2022 and 2023, while continuing to collect medals at major continental and world competitions.Despite being the oldest member of the national taolu squad, Vi remains one of its most consistent performers, with her experience and composure proving invaluable on the international stage.Her latest triumph in Haikou also provides a timely confidence boost for Vietnam as the team step up preparations for the 20th Asian Games, where Vi is expected to play a leading role in the country's campaign./.