Vietnamese association, Korean journalists forge partnership

President of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the RoK Dao Tuan Hung and President of the National Journalists Association of Korea (NJA) Choi Jong Yeop exchange the cooperation agreement at the signing ceremony. Photo: VNA

The Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (AVCK) and the National Journalists Association of Korea (NJA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Seoul on June 18, opening a new chapter in media collaboration and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).



The agreement formalises a long-term partnership aimed at strengthening information sharing, promoting positive and accurate coverage of the Vietnamese community in the RoK, and expanding cooperation across journalism, culture and economic exchanges. The two organisations also plan to jointly produce specialised media content and support capacity-building initiatives for community associations.



Addressing the signing ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho noted that nearly 372,000 Vietnamese citizens are currently living in the country, citing the latest data from the RoK’s Ministry of Justice. He underscored the vital role of the media in helping the Vietnamese community integrate into local society, bridge cultural differences and channel the legitimate concerns and aspirations of overseas Vietnamese to both the public and relevant authorities.



The ambassador affirmed the embassy’s commitment to supporting the partnership, expressing confidence that it would contribute to deepening the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He also extended congratulations to journalists attending the event ahead of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).



AVCK President Dao Tuan Hung said the MoU will give the Vietnamese community a stronger voice by enabling it to share official, comprehensive and objective information about its activities and daily life. He added that the association hopes to gain more timely access to information on local social issues affecting foreign residents, helping improve awareness across the community.



NJA President Choi Jong Yeop pledged to mobilise the Korean association’s media network to raise the visibility of the Vietnamese community and support practical cooperation initiatives, including economic forums, international journalism conferences and communications assistance for Vietnamese businesses entering the RoK market.



Meanwhile, NJA Secretary-General Kook Yong Ho said the association’s network of around 150 member media outlets will help amplify information provided by AVCK. Through broad dissemination across major media channels, information about Vietnamese community events will become more accessible to the public via leading online platforms such as Naver, Daum and Google./.