Vietnam's ST25 rice exported to the Republic of Vanuatu
Head of the trade office Nguyen Phu Hoa said that the parties have also agreed on the next shipments, with the total demand expected to be up to thousands of tonnes of Vietnamese rice to Vanuatu.
In addition to supporting the successful signing of contracts and completing bank procedures to transfer 30% deposits to Vietnamese businesses, the trade office head and the business visited each major supermarket in Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, to give supermarket owners a try, and invite the consumption of Vietnamese rice.
In Australia, with the slogan "Vietnam, land of world's best rice" initiated by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, Vietnamese rice has said its quality and gained a foothold in the market for three years./.