Vietnam's Q2 GDP rises 8.39% amid broad-based economic growth

Manufacturing textile items at Thien Son Garment Co., Ltd. in Tam Dao Village, Tong Tran Commune, Hung Yen Province. Photo: The Duyet/VNA

Releasing the country's socio-economic data for the second quarter and the first half of the year on July 3, NSO Director Nguyen Thi Huong said Vietnam sustained positive growth across most industries and sectors despite a challenging international economic environment.

In the April–June period, agriculture, forestry and fisheries expanded 4.06%, contributing 5.65% to total value-added growth. Industry and construction recorded the strongest performance, growing 10.51% and accounting for 50.07% of overall growth, while services rose 7.87%, contributing 44.28%.

For the first six months of 2026, GDP increased 8.18% from a year earlier, compared with growth of 7.63% in the same period of 2025.

During the period, agriculture, forestry and fisheries grew 3.87%, contributing 5.66% to overall economic growth. Industry and construction expanded 9.81%, accounting for 47.2% of total growth, while services rose 8.09%, contributing 47.14%.

Agriculture continued to deliver steady growth, supported by stable domestic demand and expanding export markets. Agricultural value added rose 3.57%, contributing 3.83 percentage points to overall growth, while forestry and fisheries grew 3.98% and 4.88%, respectively.

The industrial sector maintained strong momentum, driven by recovering export orders, strengthened growth drivers and the positive impact of public investment. Industrial value added increased 9.86% in the first half, contributing 40.35% to total economic growth.

Manufacturing remained the key growth engine, expanding 10.23% and contributing 33.07% to overall growth. Electricity production and distribution rose 9.34%, while water supply, waste management and wastewater treatment services increased 7.72%.

The services sector also posted robust growth, buoyed by stronger consumer spending and vibrant trade, transport and tourism activities. Several major service industries, including transport and warehousing, wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food services, and finance, banking and insurance, continued to deliver solid performance.

In the first half of 2026, agriculture, forestry and fisheries accounted for 10.61% of GDP, followed by industry and construction at 37.66%, services at 43.52%, and product taxes less subsidies on products at 8.21%.

On the demand side, final consumption rose 8.15% year-on-year, gross capital formation jumped 15.2%, exports of goods and services increased 20.18%, while imports grew 26.44%./.