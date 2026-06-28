Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security deploys rescue team to Venezuela

Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen, Deputy Minister of Public Security, with the Ministry of Public Security delegation departing to carry out search and rescue duties in Venezuela. Photo: VNA



The deployment comes after the June 24 earthquake in Venezuela, which authorities reported caused severe human and property losses. By June 28, the disaster had claimed more than 1,400 lives deaths, left over 50,000 missing, and caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.



Following instructions from Vietnam’s Party and State leadership, the ministry decided to send a specialised team to support searching for missing victims, rescue and emergency response operations, and post-disaster recovery efforts.



Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen said the deployment reflects not only humanitarian support but also international solidarity and the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Venezuela.



The mission was organised jointly by the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence. Team members include specialists experienced in collapsed-structure search operations, emergency medical response, communications, logistics, and rescue command.





Departure ceremony for the search and rescue team heading to Venezuela, which was affected by an earthquake. Photo: VNA

The delegation is also equipped with specialised rescue vehicles, search devices, medical supplies, and logistical support so operations can begin immediately upon arrival.



At the ceremony, Estela del Valle Quijada Suarez, Chargé d’Affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy in Vietnam, expressed appreciation to Vietnam’s Party, State, Government and Ministry of Public Security for the timely assistance, describing the mission as a symbol of friendship, solidarity, and mutual support between the two countries' people during a difficult period./.