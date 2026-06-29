Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 awarded UN peacekeeping medal

Major General Junhui Wu, Force Commander of UNMISS, presents the certificate awarding the United Nations Medal Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 to the Director of the hospital. Source: qdnd.vn



The medal presentation ceremony was held at the hospital in Bentiu, South Sudan, with the attendance of Major General Junhui Wu, Force Commander of UNMISS; Brigadier General Syed Wajahat Hussain Naqvi, UNMISS Sector North Commander; Sam Korutaro Muhumure, head of the Mission's Field Office in Bentiu; along with representatives of UNMISS agencies and units and international guests.



The award of the UN peacekeeping medal to all 63 members of the hospital is a source of great pride, recognising their dedication and contribution to the UN peacekeeping mission.



The ceremony not only acknowledged the unit's outstanding performance during its deployment in South Sudan but also reaffirmed Vietnam's growing stature, credibility and commitment to UN peacekeeping operations.



Addressing the event, Major General Junhui Wu said Vietnam has become one of the UN's most highly regarded peacekeeping contributors since deploying its first Level-2 Field Hospital to Bentiu in 2018. Over seven years of continuous service in South Sudan, Vietnam's field hospitals have consistently demonstrated professionalism, high medical expertise and dedication. Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 has upheld that tradition through its valuable contributions to both the mission and the local community.



The achievements recognised today belong to every member of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7. Whether serving as commanders, doctors, nurses, technicians or logistics personnel, each individual has played a vital role in the success of this deployment, he said.



Wu also praised the hospital's personnel as exemplary representatives of the Vietnam People's Army, noting their strong discipline, professional competence and high sense of responsibility.



Brigadier General Syed Wajahat Hussain Naqvi expressed appreciation for the hospital's contributions, describing it as a key pillar of UNMISS's medical support system. Throughout its deployment, the Vietnamese medical team has delivered high-quality healthcare services, ranging from routine treatment to emergency care, life-saving surgery and specialised medical treatment, helping safeguard the health of peacekeepers operating in a challenging environment.



He also commended the hospital's humanitarian and community outreach activities, noting that its medical care, health education programmes and support for vulnerable groups have projected the humanitarian values of UN peacekeepers to the people of South Sudan.



On behalf of the unit, Lieut. Col. Dr. Tran Duc Tai, Director of the hospital, expressed sincere gratitude to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, UNMISS leaders, the Northern Sector command, the Bentiu Field Office and partner units for their continued support in enabling the hospital to successfully fulfil its mission.



During nearly a year of deployment in South Sudan, the hospital has maintained round-the-clock medical and emergency services for UN peacekeepers, UN personnel and local residents. It has treated thousands of patients, successfully performed numerous emergency procedures and surgeries, carried out medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) operations, provided dental care and delivered specialised treatment to patients from many countries./.