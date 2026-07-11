Vietnam's humanitarian mission in Venezuela: Ten days of resilience and solidarity

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My and delegates see the Vietnam's rescue and relief team off at the farewell ceremony. Photo: Published by VNA

After arriving at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi early on July 11, members of Vietnam's military rescue and relief mission shared their experiences from their humanitarian mission in Venezuela, describing it as the most demanding overseas humanitarian operation they have undertaken.Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Rescue and Relief Department under the General Staff of the VPA and head of the mission, said the team's success was driven first and foremost by a strong sense of responsibility and deep solidarity with the Venezuelan people."Supporting Venezuela in responding to the earthquake was not only an international responsibility but also an expression of solidarity and goodwill of the Vietnamese State and people," the officer said.Having previously led Vietnamese military rescue missions to Türkiye in 2023 and Myanmar in 2025, Ty described the Venezuela deployment as the toughest. Extreme heat, rapidly decomposing bodies beneath the rubble and the constant risk of aftershocks made rescue work especially hazardous.To cope with the conditions, the rescuers initially wore three face masks and applied medicated oil before entering collapsed buildings for short shifts of 10-15 minutes. Throughout the 10-day mission, the entire contingent was divided into six to eight teams that worked continuously at disaster sites in search of victims.Ty recalled that local residents were initially uncertain about the Vietnamese team's ability to operate in areas that some international rescue teams had deemed too dangerous. However, as victims were recovered and returned to their families, the team's dedication earned the trust and gratitude of the local community, motivating them to continue working despite the difficult conditions.Local residents showed deep appreciation for the Vietnamese mission, recognising its strong sense of responsibility and readiness to respond to requests from the local authorities and communities in searching for disaster victims, the officer said.Before returning home, the Vietnamese mission donated all usable equipment and supplies to Venezuelan authorities to support ongoing relief and recovery efforts. Particularly, the specialised tents brought by the team have since been used to shelter displaced residents and emergency workers, providing practical assistance while demonstrating Vietnam's spirit of solidarity and friendship.For Captain Khuat Cao Khanh from Military Hospital 105, every minute at the disaster site was devoted to saving as many lives as possible. Among his strongest memories was discovering a family photo album amid the rubble. As he turned its pages, he saw the story of a child's life, from before birth through the early years of childhood. He hoped the album would one day be reunited with its owners so their family story could continue.The mission also included a military working dog unit from Intermediate School No. 24 under the Border Guard Command, comprising 10 personnel and eight searching dogs. Senior Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quoc Huong, head of the school's scent detection faculty, said the team's performance received high praise from Venezuela's Acting President, but stressed that the recognition would serve as motivation rather than a reason for complacency."We will continue to enhance training and improve our capabilities under all conditions so that we are always ready to carry out any mission entrusted to us," Huong said.Huong said the most valuable outcome of the mission in Venezuela was not only its achievements, but also the lessons learned that would help better prepare the Vietnamese forces for future international missions.Such mission shows the need to further improve specialised skills, foreign language proficiency and training facilities so personnel are fully prepared for future international deployments, he noted.Huong added that beyond saving lives, every Vietnamese serviceman deployed overseas also serves as an ambassador for the VPA.For the members of the mission, the handshakes, embraces and tears of farewell from the Venezuelan people became the most meaningful reward for their humanitarian service, while reinforcing Vietnam's commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian assistance./.