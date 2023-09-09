Vietnam wins several prizes at ASEAN Public Relations Excellence Awards

A number of Vietnamese individuals and collectives have been honoured at the 4th ASEAN Public Relations Excellence Awards, which aimed to celebrate outstanding actors in the public relations industry in the region.



The awardees included Vuong Duy Duc (Chris Wong) who was named the ASEAN Young Practitioner of The Year; while the team Blue Energy won the Outstanding PR Project of Students, and Operation Smile Vietnam was named the Best PR Programme.



The award categories comprised Best PR Programme, Best PR Practitioners, Best PR Agencies, Best PR Campaign, Best Crisis Management Best Government, PR Best Comm Use of Digital Platform, Best Comm Use of Social Media Lifetime Achievement Award, ASEAN Young Practitioner of The Year, Outstanding PR Project – Students, Outstanding University/Institution in Public Relations.



Addressing the awarding ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on September 8, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Le Truong Hien Hoa said that the event was a chance for HCM City to introduce the image of a busy and friendly city playing the role as a major tourism centre of the country to the regional media.



It also offered a chance to recognise organisations and individuals' contributions to the promotion of tourism of the city and Vietnam as well, he said.



The official hoped the awards will become a motivation for those who are engaged in the PR industry and the media to continue to contribute to promoting the image of the Vietnamese nation and people.



The same day, the HCM City Department of Tourism also held a ceremony to honour 99 winners of the International Travel Expo (ITE) Awards 2023. They are travel firms, hotels and tourism service providers who contribute to the HCM City ITE 2023.



They included Vietnam Airlines, Saigontourist, Gem Centre, and Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC).



The organising committee also honoured localities with best pavilions at the fair./.