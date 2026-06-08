Vietnam well-positioned to become global AI hub: Eric Schmidt

Billionaire Eric Schmidt, former Chairman and CEO of Google and former Chairman of the US National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI). Photo: NIC/VietnamPlus



Schmidt recently led a delegation of international AI experts to Vietnam to discuss the country’s AI future. The visit was organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in collaboration with the Global Artificial Intelligence Alliance.



Speaking at a dialogue on the future of AI in Vietnam, which brought together leaders of leading technology corporations, businesses, research institutes, universities, and top experts in technology, innovation, and AI in Vietnam, Schmidt said with its strong human capital, exemplified by Vietnam’s consistent ranking among the world’s top performers at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), the country has significant potential to become a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) in the future.



Widely recognised as a leading technology investor and one of the figures shaping the future of AI and global technology, the visit by Schmidt, along with other international experts, is seen as an important milestone in strengthening connectivity and cooperation between Vietnam and some of the world’s foremost technology architects and enterprises in the AI sector.



The visit came as Vietnam is accelerating the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation. AI has been identified as one of the country’s top priorities to enhance national competitiveness and create new drivers of economic growth.



In his opening speech, NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy said Vietnam is facing a historic opportunity to make breakthroughs in AI and other strategic technologies.



As the national focal point for innovation, the NIC is actively connecting the Government, businesses, research institutions, and universities with global technology corporations, investment funds, and international expert networks to promote innovation, accelerate AI transformation, and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises, Huy said.



He added that one of the NIC’s key priorities is to attract leading global technology giants, top-tier investment funds, scientists, and technology experts to Vietnam to help build a dynamic innovation ecosystem, and support Vietnamese businesses in gaining access to advanced technologies, high-quality capital, and global markets.



Through these efforts, the NIC seeks to nurture a new generation of internationally competitive Vietnamese technology companies and foster the emergence of fast-growing enterprises and technology unicorns in AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), digital technologies, and green technologies, Huy said.



At the discussion, Schmidt highly valued Vietnam’s vision and direction for AI development. He also expressed his willingness to support Vietnam in establishing a private AI investment fund, connecting Vietnamese businesses and global talent networks; and provide scholarships for students.



He said that the proposed initiatives are expected to be implemented in cooperation with the NIC, Vietnamese universities, and relevant agencies in the near future, contributing to promoting the country’s AI and innovation ecosystem.



Participants at the event also exchanged views on opportunities and challenges facing Vietnam’s AI ambitions, including the development of computing infrastructure, data centres, sovereign AI, high-quality human resources, research and development (R&D), and the building of a national AI and innovation ecosystem./.